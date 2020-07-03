In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Ryanair Holdings PLC (RYAAY) - free report >>
Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) - free report >>
American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Ryanair Holdings PLC (RYAAY) - free report >>
Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) - free report >>
American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Ryanair (RYAAY) June Traffic Results Hurt By Coronavirus Woes
Ryanair Holdings (RYAAY - Free Report) posted bland traffic numbers for June, primarily due to weak air travel demand stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic. This Irish carrier reported a 97% year-over-year plunge in June traffic to merely 0.4 million guests. As wide-spread travel restrictions are still in place, the carrier’s LaudaMotion unit in Austria did not carry any passenger during the month. Nevertheless, in response to recent rise in demand, this Austria-based unit has reopened from Jul 1.
Ryanair operated 2800 scheduled flights in June with 95% of them arriving on time. On a rolling annual basis, total traffic at Ryanair (including the LaudaMotion unit) declined 27% to 107.2 million. Load factor (% of seats filled with passengers) was 95% on a rolling annual basis.
Owing to certain travel relaxations and air travel demand gradually increasing, this European low-cost carrier expects to carry more than 4.5 million passengers on its flights in July, per Reuters report. Thereby, we expect its July traffic numbers to sharply rise from May and June readings.
In response to the recent rise in demand, American Airlines (AAL - Free Report) has started to book its flights to full capacity from Jul 1 and Delta Air Lines (DAL - Free Report) expects to expand capacity by about 1,000 flights in both July and August. Both American Airlines and Delta carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Zacks Rank & A Key Pick
Ryanair currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.
A better-ranked stock in the Zacks Transportation sector is Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP - Free Report) , carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Long-term earnings (three to five years) growth rate for Canadian Pacific is estimated at 7.5%.
Just Released: Zacks’ 7 Best Stocks for Today
Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +24.1% per year.
These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.
See these time-sensitive tickers now >>