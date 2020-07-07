New Strong Sell Stocks for July 6th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (PINE - Free Report) is a real estate investment trust. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 17.6% downward over the last 30 days.
Caleres, Inc. (CAL - Free Report) is a retailer of footwear. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 100% downward over the last 30 days.
Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (KOF - Free Report) is a producer and marketer of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.4% downward over the last 30 days.
Eisai Co., Ltd. (ESALY - Free Report) offers pharmaceutical products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.4% downward over the last 30 days.
Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (TV - Free Report) operates as a media company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 31% downward over the last 30 days.
View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.
