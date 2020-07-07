3 Diverse Stocks to Buy Now for Second Half Coronavirus Immunity & Growth

On today’s episode of Full Court Finance here at Zacks, Ben Rains looks at three stocks from completely different economic sectors that are poised to grow during the second half of 2020, despite continued coronavirus economic uncertainty.
U.S. stocks soared to start the first full week of July. The Nasdaq hit new highs once again on Monday, driven by big early jumps from the likes of Tesla (TSLA - Free Report) , Amazon (AMZN - Free Report) , Netflix (NFLX - Free Report) , and others.
Wall Street has decided recently to look to the positive signs of an economic recovery as the U.S. slowly tries to return to something close to normal. This is evidenced by the fact that the headlines continue to pour in about spikes of coronavirus cases in states such as Texas and California.
Wall Street might remain in its don’t fight the Fed mode as they chase returns amid the low interest rate environment. Therefore, investors might want to consider looking for stocks that can expand even as the economy slows during the coronavirus.
With this in mind, we dive into three stocks that all hold a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at the moment and might continue to prove immune to the Covid-19 downturn.
First, AbbVie’s (ABBV - Free Report) acquisition of Allergan has bolstered its portfolio and its dividend yield blows away its industry, as well as Pfizer (PFE - Free Report) and Eli Lilly (LLY - Free Report) .
Meanwhile, Dollar General (DG - Free Report) has outpaced Target (TGT - Free Report) and Walmart (WMT - Free Report) over the last three years and its sales and earnings are set to surge.
We then close with why stay-at-home standout Zoom Video (ZM - Free Report) remains an enticing stock despite its nearly 300% climb in 2020.
The Hottest Tech Mega-Trend of All
Last year, it generated $24 billion in global revenues. By 2020, it's predicted to blast through the roof to $77.6 billion. Famed investor Mark Cuban says it will produce "the world's first trillionaires," but that should still leave plenty of money for regular investors who make the right trades early.
See Zacks' 3 Best Stocks to Play This Trend >>
Image: Bigstock
3 Diverse Stocks to Buy Now for Second Half Coronavirus Immunity & Growth
On today’s episode of Full Court Finance here at Zacks, Ben Rains looks at three stocks from completely different economic sectors that are poised to grow during the second half of 2020, despite continued coronavirus economic uncertainty.
U.S. stocks soared to start the first full week of July. The Nasdaq hit new highs once again on Monday, driven by big early jumps from the likes of Tesla (TSLA - Free Report) , Amazon (AMZN - Free Report) , Netflix (NFLX - Free Report) , and others.
Wall Street has decided recently to look to the positive signs of an economic recovery as the U.S. slowly tries to return to something close to normal. This is evidenced by the fact that the headlines continue to pour in about spikes of coronavirus cases in states such as Texas and California.
Wall Street might remain in its don’t fight the Fed mode as they chase returns amid the low interest rate environment. Therefore, investors might want to consider looking for stocks that can expand even as the economy slows during the coronavirus.
With this in mind, we dive into three stocks that all hold a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at the moment and might continue to prove immune to the Covid-19 downturn.
First, AbbVie’s (ABBV - Free Report) acquisition of Allergan has bolstered its portfolio and its dividend yield blows away its industry, as well as Pfizer (PFE - Free Report) and Eli Lilly (LLY - Free Report) .
Meanwhile, Dollar General (DG - Free Report) has outpaced Target (TGT - Free Report) and Walmart (WMT - Free Report) over the last three years and its sales and earnings are set to surge.
We then close with why stay-at-home standout Zoom Video (ZM - Free Report) remains an enticing stock despite its nearly 300% climb in 2020.
The Hottest Tech Mega-Trend of All
Last year, it generated $24 billion in global revenues. By 2020, it's predicted to blast through the roof to $77.6 billion. Famed investor Mark Cuban says it will produce "the world's first trillionaires," but that should still leave plenty of money for regular investors who make the right trades early.
See Zacks' 3 Best Stocks to Play This Trend >>