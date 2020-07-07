Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

Company News for Jul 7, 2020

Read MoreHide Full Article
  • Berkshire Hathaway Inc.'s (BRK.B - Free Report) shares gained 2.2% after agreeing to buy natural-gas transmission and storage assets of Dominion Energy Inc. (D - Free Report) for nearly $10 billion including debt.
  • Shares of Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER - Free Report) surged 6% following its decision to acquire food-delivery service provider Postmates for around $2.65 billion.
  • Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN - Free Report) rose 0.8% following the initiation of phase 3 clinical trial testing an antibody cocktail for the potential treatment of COVID-19.
  • SINA Corp.'s (SINA - Free Report) shares jumped 10.6% after the company disclosed receiving a nearly $2.68 billion buyout bid from New Wave MMXV Ltd.


 


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.B) - free report >>

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN) - free report >>

Dominion Energy Inc. (D) - free report >>

Sina Corporation (SINA) - free report >>

Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) - free report >>

Published in

insurance internet internet-content oil-energy pharmaceuticals