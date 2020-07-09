Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Jul 8, 2020

  • Walmart Inc.'s (WMT - Free Report) shares surged 6.8% following the news that the company will unveil a new subscription program for $98 per year to provide various services to its members.
  • Shares of Novavax Inc. (NVAX - Free Report) soared 31.6% after it awarded $1.6 by the U.S. government to expedite testing, manufacturing and commercialization of a potential COVID-19 vaccine.
  • Shares of DocuSign Inc. (DOCU - Free Report) surged 3.7% after the company acquired Liveoak Tehnologies for $38 million to diversify on online notarization space.
  • Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.'s (REGN - Free Report) shares gained 2.2% after it received $450 million from the U.S. government to produce and supply its still investigational drug for COVID-19 treatment.
     

