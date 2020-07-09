Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Bristol Myers Squibb Company(BMY - Free Report) : This global specialty biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.7% over the last 60 days.
BRP Inc. (DOOO - Free Report) : This company that designs, develops, manufactures and distributes recreational vehicles has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.2% over the last 60 days.
Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG - Free Report) : This health technology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.3% over the last 60 days.
Ameris Bancorp (ABCB - Free Report) : This bank holding company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.9% over the last 60 days.
Gray Television, Inc. (GTN - Free Report) : This communications company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.6% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2020
In addition to the stocks discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 finest buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2020?
Last year's 2019 Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +102.7%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buys.
Access Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2020 today >>
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks For July 9th
