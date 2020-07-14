In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for July 14th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, July 14th:
Garrett Motion Inc. (GTX - Free Report) : This company that designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric boosting technologies has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 14.7% over the last 60 days.
Garrett Motion Inc. Price and Consensus
Garrett Motion Inc. price-consensus-chart | Garrett Motion Inc. Quote
Garrett Motion has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.31, compared with 32.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Garrett Motion Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Garrett Motion Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Garrett Motion Inc. Quote
PBF Logistics LP (PBFX - Free Report) : This company that owns, leases and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and more has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 2.7% over the last 60 days.
PBF Logistics LP Price and Consensus
PBF Logistics LP price-consensus-chart | PBF Logistics LP Quote
PBF Logistics has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.75, compared with 114.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
PBF Logistics LP PE Ratio (TTM)
PBF Logistics LP pe-ratio-ttm | PBF Logistics LP Quote
Encore Capital Group, Inc. (ECPG - Free Report) : This specialty finance company has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 2.3% over the last 60 days.
Encore Capital Group Inc Price and Consensus
Encore Capital Group Inc price-consensus-chart | Encore Capital Group Inc Quote
Encore Capital has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.56, compared with 22.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Encore Capital Group Inc PE Ratio (TTM)
Encore Capital Group Inc pe-ratio-ttm | Encore Capital Group Inc Quote
Washington Prime Group Inc. (WPG - Free Report) : This retails REIT that engages in ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 2.8% over the last 60 days.
Washington Prime Group Inc. Price and Consensus
Washington Prime Group Inc. price-consensus-chart | Washington Prime Group Inc. Quote
Washington Prime Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 1.01, compared with 9.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Washington Prime Group Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Washington Prime Group Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Washington Prime Group Inc. Quote
