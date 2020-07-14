Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for July 14th

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, July 14th:
Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM - Free Report) : Thispublicly owned investment manager, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.1% over the last 60 days.
Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Price and Consensus
Artisan Partners has a PEG ratio 2.17, compared with 2.51 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Anthem, Inc. (ANTM - Free Report) : This health benefits company, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.6% over the last 60 days.
Anthem, Inc. Price and Consensus
Anthem has a PEG ratio 0.79, compared with 2.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Anthem, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO - Free Report) : This distributor and seller of dental and animal health products, which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.4% over the last 60 days.
Patterson Companies, Inc. Price and Consensus
Patterson Companies has a PEG ratio 2.49, compared with 6.93 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Patterson Companies, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (SFM - Free Report) : This provider of fresh, natural, and organic food products, which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.3% over the last 60 days.
Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. Price and Consensus
Sprouts Farmers Market has a PEG ratio 1.56, compared with 1.92 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.
5 Stocks Set to Double
Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.
Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.
Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>
Image: Bigstock
Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for July 14th
Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, July 14th:
Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM - Free Report) : Thispublicly owned investment manager, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.1% over the last 60 days.
Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Price and Consensus
Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. price-consensus-chart | Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Quote
Artisan Partners has a PEG ratio 2.17, compared with 2.51 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Quote
Anthem, Inc. (ANTM - Free Report) : This health benefits company, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.6% over the last 60 days.
Anthem, Inc. Price and Consensus
Anthem, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Anthem, Inc. Quote
Anthem has a PEG ratio 0.79, compared with 2.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Anthem, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Anthem, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Anthem, Inc. Quote
Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO - Free Report) : This distributor and seller of dental and animal health products, which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.4% over the last 60 days.
Patterson Companies, Inc. Price and Consensus
Patterson Companies, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Patterson Companies, Inc. Quote
Patterson Companies has a PEG ratio 2.49, compared with 6.93 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Patterson Companies, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Patterson Companies, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Patterson Companies, Inc. Quote
Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (SFM - Free Report) : This provider of fresh, natural, and organic food products, which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.3% over the last 60 days.
Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. Price and Consensus
Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. Quote
Sprouts Farmers Market has a PEG ratio 1.56, compared with 1.92 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.
5 Stocks Set to Double
Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.
Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.
Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>