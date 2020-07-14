In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for July 14th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, July 14th:
Sleep Number Corporation (SNBR - Free Report) : This provider of sleep solutions and services has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.9% over the last 60 days.
Sleep Number’s shares gained 24.8% over the last one month above the S&P 500’s rise of 3.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Etsy, Inc. (ETSY - Free Report) : This operator of online market places for buyers and sellers has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.7% over the last 60 days.
Etsy’s shares gained 24.6% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
YETI Holdings, Inc. (YETI - Free Report) : This retailer of products for the outdoor and recreation market has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 days.
YETI’s shares gained 13.1% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
