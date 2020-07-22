Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for July 22nd

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, July 22nd:

America's Car-Mart, Inc. (CRMT - Free Report) : This automotive retailer, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.4% over the last 60 days.

America's Car-Mart has a 0.62, compared with 2.63 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

iRobot Corporation (IRBT - Free Report) : This designer and builder of robots for the consumer market, which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

iRobot has a PEG ratio 3.63, compared with 4.44 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Cigna Corporation (CI - Free Report) : This provider of insurance and related products and services, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.2% over the last 60 days.

Cigna has a PEG ratio 0.87, compared with 2.13 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

