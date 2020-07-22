In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for July 22nd
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, July 22nd:
America's Car-Mart, Inc. (CRMT - Free Report) : This automotive retailer, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.4% over the last 60 days.
America's Car-Mart has a 0.62, compared with 2.63 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
iRobot Corporation (IRBT - Free Report) : This designer and builder of robots for the consumer market, which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
iRobot has a PEG ratio 3.63, compared with 4.44 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Cigna Corporation (CI - Free Report) : This provider of insurance and related products and services, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.2% over the last 60 days.
Cigna has a PEG ratio 0.87, compared with 2.13 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
