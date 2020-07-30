In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for July 29th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, July 29th:
Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO - Free Report) : This company that engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.2% over the last 60 days.
Southern Copper's shares gained 17% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s rise of 5.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (SSD - Free Report) : This designer and manufacturer of wood and concrete building construction products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.6% over the last 60 days.
Simpson Manufacturing’s shares gained 17.5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Verona Pharma plc (VRNA - Free Report) : This clinical stage biopharmaceutical company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 62.2% over the last 60 days.
Verona's shares gained 47.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
