Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
CNX Resources Corporation. (CNX - Free Report) : This independent oil and gas exploration and production company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 113% over the last 60 days.
Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (FIX - Free Report) : This national provider of comprehensive heating, ventilation and air conditioning installation, maintenance, repair and replacement services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 48.3% over the last 60 days.
Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company (HBB - Free Report) : This designer, marketer and distributor of branded electric household and specialty housewares appliances has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.5% over the last 60 days.
Materion Corporation (MTRN - Free Report) : This company that engages in the production and supply of high-performance engineered materials has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.1% over the last 60 days.
Murphy USA Inc. (MUSA - Free Report) : This independent retailer of motor fuel and convenience merchandise has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 33.5% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
Looking for Stocks with Skyrocketing Upside?
Zacks has just released a Special Report on the booming investment opportunities of legal marijuana.
Ignited by new referendums and legislation, this industry is expected to blast from an already robust $6.7 billion to $20.2 billion in 2021. Early investors stand to make a killing, but you have to be ready to act and know just where to look.
See the pot trades we're targeting>>
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks For July 31st
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
CNX Resources Corporation. (CNX - Free Report) : This independent oil and gas exploration and production company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 113% over the last 60 days.
CNX Resources Corporation. Price and Consensus
CNX Resources Corporation. price-consensus-chart | CNX Resources Corporation. Quote
Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (FIX - Free Report) : This national provider of comprehensive heating, ventilation and air conditioning installation, maintenance, repair and replacement services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 48.3% over the last 60 days.
Comfort Systems USA, Inc. Price and Consensus
Comfort Systems USA, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Comfort Systems USA, Inc. Quote
Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company (HBB - Free Report) : This designer, marketer and distributor of branded electric household and specialty housewares appliances has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.5% over the last 60 days.
Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company Price and Consensus
Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company price-consensus-chart | Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company Quote
Materion Corporation (MTRN - Free Report) : This company that engages in the production and supply of high-performance engineered materials has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.1% over the last 60 days.
Materion Corporation Price and Consensus
Materion Corporation price-consensus-chart | Materion Corporation Quote
Murphy USA Inc. (MUSA - Free Report) : This independent retailer of motor fuel and convenience merchandise has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 33.5% over the last 60 days.
Murphy USA Inc. Price and Consensus
Murphy USA Inc. price-consensus-chart | Murphy USA Inc. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
Looking for Stocks with Skyrocketing Upside?
Zacks has just released a Special Report on the booming investment opportunities of legal marijuana.
Ignited by new referendums and legislation, this industry is expected to blast from an already robust $6.7 billion to $20.2 billion in 2021. Early investors stand to make a killing, but you have to be ready to act and know just where to look.
See the pot trades we're targeting>>