Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks For July 31st

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

CNX Resources Corporation. (CNX - Free Report) : This independent oil and gas exploration and production company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 113% over the last 60 days.

CNX Resources Corporation. Price and Consensus

CNX Resources Corporation. Price and Consensus

CNX Resources Corporation. price-consensus-chart | CNX Resources Corporation. Quote

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (FIX - Free Report) : This national provider of comprehensive heating, ventilation and air conditioning installation, maintenance, repair and replacement services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 48.3% over the last 60 days.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. Price and Consensus

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. Price and Consensus

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Comfort Systems USA, Inc. Quote

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company (HBB - Free Report) : This designer, marketer and distributor of branded electric household and specialty housewares appliances has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.5% over the last 60 days.

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company Price and Consensus

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company Price and Consensus

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company price-consensus-chart | Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company Quote

Materion Corporation (MTRN - Free Report) : This company that engages in the production and supply of high-performance engineered materials has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.1% over the last 60 days.

Materion Corporation Price and Consensus

Materion Corporation Price and Consensus

Materion Corporation price-consensus-chart | Materion Corporation Quote

Murphy USA Inc. (MUSA - Free Report) : This independent retailer of motor fuel and convenience merchandise has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 33.5% over the last 60 days.

Murphy USA Inc. Price and Consensus

Murphy USA Inc. Price and Consensus

Murphy USA Inc. price-consensus-chart | Murphy USA Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

Looking for Stocks with Skyrocketing Upside?

Zacks has just released a Special Report on the booming investment opportunities of legal marijuana.     

Ignited by new referendums and legislation, this industry is expected to blast from an already robust $6.7 billion to $20.2 billion in 2021. Early investors stand to make a killing, but you have to be ready to act and know just where to look.  

See the pot trades we're targeting>> 


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Murphy USA Inc. (MUSA) - free report >>

Materion Corporation (MTRN) - free report >>

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company (HBB) - free report >>

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (FIX) - free report >>

CNX Resources Corporation. (CNX) - free report >>

Published in

oil-energy retail