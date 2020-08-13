Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for August 13th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, August 13th:
Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (GPI - Free Report) : This company that is engaged in the automotive retail industry has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 21.6% over the last 60 days.
Group 1 Automotive has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.44 compared with 14.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Danaos Corporation (DAC - Free Report) : This owner and operator of containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 5% over the last 90 days.
Danaos has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 0.89 compared with 2.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (AAWW - Free Report) : This provider of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 37.9% over the last 90 days.
Atlas Air Worldwide has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.15 compared with 39.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
