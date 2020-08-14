In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for August 14th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, August 14th:
HighPoint Resources Corporation (HPR - Free Report) : This company that engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising more than 100% over the last 60 days.
HighPoint Resources has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.60, compared with 4.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Garrett Motion Inc. (GTX - Free Report) : This company that designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric boosting technologies has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 85.9% over the last 60 days.
Garrett Motion has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.56, compared with 74.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (LPI - Free Report) : This independent energy company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising nearly 19% over the last 60 days.
Laredo Petroleum has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 1.95, compared with 7.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Cowen Inc. (COWN - Free Report) : This investment banking, research, sales and trading service provider has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising more than 100% over the last 60 days.
Cowen has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.63, compared with 16.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
