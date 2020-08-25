In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for August 25th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, August 25th:
Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (LEG - Free Report) : This designer and producer of engineered components and products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 55.7% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.94%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.33%.
Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC - Free Report) : This provider of financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.3% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 5.52%, compared with the industry average of 0.17%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.91%.
Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN - Free Report) : This manufacturer and seller of semiconductors has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 26.6% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.55%, compared with the industry average of 0.41%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.64%.
