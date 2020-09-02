New Strong Buy Stocks For September 2nd

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Aarons, Inc. (AAN - Free Report) : This major omni-channel provider of lease-purchase solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24.9% over the last 60 days.
Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY - Free Report) : This multinational specialty retailer of consumer electronics has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 38% over the last 60 days.
Mercury General Corporation (MCY - Free Report) : This company that engages primarily in writing all risk classifications of automobile insurance in a number of states has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 71.9% over the last 60 days.
SpartanNash Company (SPTN - Free Report) : This food distributor serving military commissaries and exchanges in the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25.4% over the last 60 days.
The Allstate Corporation (ALL - Free Report) : This property-casualty (P&C) insurer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17% over the last 60 days.
