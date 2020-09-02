In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for September 1st
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, September 1st:
First American Financial Corporation (FAF - Free Report) : This provider of financial services has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 25.1% over the last 60 days.
First American Financial has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.73 compared with 16.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
The Allstate Corporation (ALL - Free Report) : This provider of property and casualty, and other insurance products, has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 17% over the last 60 days.
Allstate has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.31 compared with 16.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (AAWW - Free Report) : This provider of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 37.7% over the last 60 days.
Atlas Air has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.84 compared with 38.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
