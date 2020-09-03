In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for September 3rd
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, September 3rd:
Aspen Technology, Inc. (AZPN - Free Report) : This asset optimization solutions provider has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 37.6% over the last 60 days.
Aspen Technology’s shares gained 36.4% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 9.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
BRP Inc. (DOOO - Free Report) : This power-sport vehicles and marine products manufacturer has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
BRP’s shares gained 25.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (DKS - Free Report) : This sporting goods retailer has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
DICK'S Sporting Goods’ shares gained 23.1% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Target Corporation (TGT - Free Report) : This general merchandise retailer has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 44.2% over the last 60 days.
Target’s shares gained 19.1% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
