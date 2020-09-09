Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for September 9th

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, September 9th:
Select Medical Holdings Corporation (SEM - Free Report) : This critical illness recovery hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers operator carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 53.4% over the last 60 days.
Select Medical Holdings has a PEG ratio of 0.98, compared with 2.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Meritage Homes Corporation (MTH - Free Report) : This single-family homes builder carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 50.6% over the last 60 days.
Meritage Homes has a PEG ratio of 0.56, compared with 1.17 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
BG Staffing, Inc. (BGSF - Free Report) : This workforce solutions and placement services provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.3% over the last 60 days.
BG Staffing has a PEG ratio of 0.52, compared with 2.65 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI - Free Report) : This homebuilding company carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.4% over the last 60 days.
D.R. Horton has a PEG ratio of 0.84 compared with 1.17 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.
