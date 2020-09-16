Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for September 16th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, September 16th:
PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (PFSI - Free Report) : This mortgage banking and investment management provider has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 44.3% over the last 60 days.
PennyMac Financial Services’ shares gained 16.4% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 0.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Dycom Industries, Inc. (DY - Free Report) : This specialty contracting services provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 39.6% over the last 60 days.
Dycom Industries’ shares gained 19.6% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
The Michaels Companies, Inc. (MIK - Free Report) : This arts and crafts specialty retail stores owner has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 68% over the last 60 days.
The Michaels Companies’ shares gained 18.8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (TPX - Free Report) : This bedding products manufacturer has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 57.1% over the last 60 days.
Tempur Sealy’s shares gained 9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.
