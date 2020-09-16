Back to top

Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for September 16th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, September 16th:

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (PFSI - Free Report) : This mortgage banking and investment management provider has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 44.3% over the last 60 days.

PennyMac Financial Services’ shares gained 16.4% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 0.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Dycom Industries, Inc. (DY - Free Report) : This specialty contracting services provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 39.6% over the last 60 days.

Dycom Industries’ shares gained 19.6% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

The Michaels Companies, Inc. (MIK - Free Report) : This arts and crafts specialty retail stores owner has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 68% over the last 60 days.

The Michaels Companies’ shares gained 18.8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (TPX - Free Report) : This bedding products manufacturer has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 57.1% over the last 60 days.

Tempur Sealy’s shares gained 9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

