Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for September 17th

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, September 17th:
Tivity Health, Inc. (TVTY - Free Report) : This fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions provider carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
Tivity Health has a PEG ratio of 1.00, compared with 2.77 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Hibbett Sports, Inc. (HIBB - Free Report) : This athletic-inspired fashion products retailer carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
Hibbett Sports has a PEG ratio of 0.64, compared with 2.58 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Meritage Homes Corporation (MTH - Free Report) : This single-family homes designer and builder carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 50.6% over the last 60 days.
Meritage Homes has a PEG ratio of 0.59 compared with 1.22 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Select Medical Holdings Corporation (SEM - Free Report) : This critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers operator carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 53.4% over the last 60 days.
Select Medical Holdings has a PEG ratio of 1.00, compared with 2.01 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.
