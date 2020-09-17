Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for September 17th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, September 17th:

FedEx Corporation (FDX - Free Report) : This transportation, e-commerce, and business services provider has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.

FedEx’s shares gained 20% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 0.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Crocs, Inc. (CROX - Free Report) : This casual lifestyle footwear and accessories provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Crocs’ shares gained 11.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Installed Building Products, Inc. (IBP - Free Report) : This company that engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 36.6% over the last 60 days.

Installed Building Product’s shares gained 13.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Titan Machinery Inc. (TITN - Free Report) : This operator of network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Titan Machinery’s shares gained 4.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

