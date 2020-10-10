In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for October 9th
Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, October 9th:
Camping World Holdings, Inc. (CWH - Free Report) : This outdoor and camping retailer carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 26.9% over the last 60 days.
Camping World Holdings Inc. Price and Consensus
Camping World Holdings Inc. price-consensus-chart | Camping World Holdings Inc. Quote
Camping World has a PEG ratio of 0.37, compared with 0.43 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Camping World Holdings Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Camping World Holdings Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Camping World Holdings Inc. Quote
Hibbett Sports, Inc. (HIBB - Free Report) : This retailer of athletic-inspired fashion productscarries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 48.1% over the last 60 days.
Hibbett Sports, Inc. Price and Consensus
Hibbett Sports, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Hibbett Sports, Inc. Quote
Hibbett Sports has a PEG ratio of 0.80, compared with 2.25 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Hibbett Sports, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Hibbett Sports, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Hibbett Sports, Inc. Quote
Lithia Motors, Inc. (LAD - Free Report) : This automotive retailer carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 44.9% over the last 60 days.
Lithia Motors, Inc. Price and Consensus
Lithia Motors, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Lithia Motors, Inc. Quote
Lithia Motors has a PEG ratio of 0.78, compared with 0.79 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Lithia Motors, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Lithia Motors, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Lithia Motors, Inc. Quote
Centene Corporation (CNC - Free Report) : This multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.2% over the last 60 days.
Centene Corporation Price and Consensus
Centene Corporation price-consensus-chart | Centene Corporation Quote
Centene Corp has a PEG ratio of 0.94, compared with 2.39 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Centene Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)
Centene Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | Centene Corporation Quote
