New Strong Buy Stocks for April 26th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Fuel Tech, Inc. (FTEK - Free Report) : This company that provides multi-pollutant emissions control and water treatment technologies has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 62.5% over the last 60 days.
Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (KRO - Free Report) : This company that produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments internationally has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 312.5% over the last 60 days.
SEI Investments Company (SEIC - Free Report) : This asset management holding company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.3% over the last 60 days.
Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (COOP - Free Report) : This non-banking financial services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.7% over the last 60 days.
Stride, Inc. (LRN - Free Report) : This tech-based education service company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.9% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.