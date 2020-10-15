Back to top

Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for October 15th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, October 15th:

Caleres, Inc. (CAL - Free Report) : This retailer and wholesaler of footwear has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.5% over the last 60 days.

Caleres, Inc. Price and Consensus

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 2.95%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 1.39%.

Caleres, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (APOG - Free Report) : This designer and developer of glass and metal products and serviceshas witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 34.7% over the last 60 days.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. Price and Consensus

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.99%, compared with the industry average of 1.28%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 1.65%.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Flowserve Corporation (FLS - Free Report) : This designer and manufacturer of industrial flow management equipment, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.4% over the last 60 days.

Flowserve Corporation Price and Consensus

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 2.73%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 1.81%.

Flowserve Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

