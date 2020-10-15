Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for October 15th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, October 15th:
Cowen Inc. (COWN - Free Report) : This provider of investment banking, research, sales and trading and related services has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 8.3% over the last 60 days.
Cowen Group, Inc. Price and Consensus
Cowen has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.61 compared with 16.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Cowen Group, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
StealthGas Inc. GASS: This provider of seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising more than 100% over the last 60 days.
StealthGas, Inc. Price and Consensus
StealthGas has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.37 compared with 4.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
StealthGas, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI - Free Report) : This distributor of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising more than 100% over the last 60 days.
United Natural Foods, Inc. Price and Consensus
United Natural Foods' has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.28 compared with 41.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
United Natural Foods, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.
Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.
The Hottest Tech Mega-Trend of All
Last year, it generated $24 billion in global revenues. By 2020, it's predicted to blast through the roof to $77.6 billion. Famed investor Mark Cuban says it will produce "the world's first trillionaires," but that should still leave plenty of money for regular investors who make the right trades early.
See Zacks' 3 Best Stocks to Play This Trend >>
Image: Bigstock
Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for October 15th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, October 15th:
Cowen Inc. (COWN - Free Report) : This provider of investment banking, research, sales and trading and related services has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 8.3% over the last 60 days.
Cowen Group, Inc. Price and Consensus
Cowen Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Cowen Group, Inc. Quote
Cowen has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.61 compared with 16.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Cowen Group, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Cowen Group, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Cowen Group, Inc. Quote
StealthGas Inc. GASS: This provider of seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising more than 100% over the last 60 days.
StealthGas, Inc. Price and Consensus
StealthGas, Inc. price-consensus-chart | StealthGas, Inc. Quote
StealthGas has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.37 compared with 4.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
StealthGas, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
StealthGas, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | StealthGas, Inc. Quote
United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI - Free Report) : This distributor of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising more than 100% over the last 60 days.
United Natural Foods, Inc. Price and Consensus
United Natural Foods, Inc. price-consensus-chart | United Natural Foods, Inc. Quote
United Natural Foods' has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.28 compared with 41.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
United Natural Foods, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
United Natural Foods, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | United Natural Foods, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.
Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.
The Hottest Tech Mega-Trend of All
Last year, it generated $24 billion in global revenues. By 2020, it's predicted to blast through the roof to $77.6 billion. Famed investor Mark Cuban says it will produce "the world's first trillionaires," but that should still leave plenty of money for regular investors who make the right trades early.
See Zacks' 3 Best Stocks to Play This Trend >>