Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for October 28th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, October 28th:

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (CWH - Free Report) : This outdoor and camping retailer carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.8% over the last 60 days.

Camping World Holdings Inc. Price and Consensus

Camping World Holdings Inc. Price and Consensus

Camping World Holdings Inc. price-consensus-chart | Camping World Holdings Inc. Quote

 

Camping World has a PEG ratio of 0.31 compared with 0.77 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Camping World Holdings Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Camping World Holdings Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Camping World Holdings Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Camping World Holdings Inc. Quote

 

Owens & Minor, Inc. (OMI - Free Report) : This healthcare solutions company carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 66.4% over the last 60 days.

Owens Minor, Inc. Price and Consensus

Owens Minor, Inc. Price and Consensus

Owens Minor, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Owens Minor, Inc. Quote

 

Owens & Minor has a PEG ratio of 0.31, compared with 2.11 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Owens Minor, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Owens Minor, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Owens Minor, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Owens Minor, Inc. Quote

 

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (MDC - Free Report) : This company that engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.4% over the last 60 days.

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. Quote

 

M.D.C. Holdings has a PEG ratio of 0.65, compared with 0.78 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. Quote

 

Boise Cascade Company (BCC - Free Report) : This wood products and building materials provider carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.6% over the last 60 days.

Boise Cascade, L.L.C. Price and Consensus

Boise Cascade, L.L.C. Price and Consensus

Boise Cascade, L.L.C. price-consensus-chart | Boise Cascade, L.L.C. Quote

 

Boise Cascade has a PEG ratio of 0.98, compared with 1.01 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Boise Cascade, L.L.C. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Boise Cascade, L.L.C. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Boise Cascade, L.L.C. peg-ratio-ttm | Boise Cascade, L.L.C. Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.

Zacks’ 2020 Election Stock Report: In addition to the companies you learned about above, we invite you to learn more about profiting from the upcoming presidential election. Trillions of dollars will shift into new market sectors after the votes are tallied, and investors could see significant gains. This report reveals specific stocks that could soar: 6 if Trump wins, 6 if Biden wins.

Check out the 2020 Election Stock Report >>


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Owens Minor, Inc. (OMI) - free report >>

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (MDC) - free report >>

Camping World Holdings Inc. (CWH) - free report >>

Boise Cascade, L.L.C. (BCC) - free report >>

Published in

construction finance retail