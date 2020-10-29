In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for October 28th
Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, October 28th:
Camping World Holdings, Inc. (CWH - Free Report) : This outdoor and camping retailer carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.8% over the last 60 days.
Camping World has a PEG ratio of 0.31 compared with 0.77 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Owens & Minor, Inc. (OMI - Free Report) : This healthcare solutions company carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 66.4% over the last 60 days.
Owens & Minor has a PEG ratio of 0.31, compared with 2.11 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (MDC - Free Report) : This company that engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.4% over the last 60 days.
M.D.C. Holdings has a PEG ratio of 0.65, compared with 0.78 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Boise Cascade Company (BCC - Free Report) : This wood products and building materials provider carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.6% over the last 60 days.
Boise Cascade has a PEG ratio of 0.98, compared with 1.01 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
