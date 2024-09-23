Back to top

New Strong Buy Stocks for September 23rd

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Opera Limited (OPRA - Free Report) : This mobile and PC web browsers and related products and services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.8% over the last 60 days.

Southside Bancshares, Inc. (SBSI - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Southside Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.6% over the last 60 days.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU - Free Report) : This gold mining company seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.7% over the last 60 days.

American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (AHR - Free Report) : This self-managed real estate investment trust has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings 7.5% over the last 60 days.

LSI Industries Inc. (LYTS - Free Report) : This non-residential lighting and retail display solutions company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


