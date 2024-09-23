We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for September 23rd
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Opera Limited (OPRA - Free Report) : This mobile and PC web browsers and related products and services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.8% over the last 60 days.
Opera Limited Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus
Opera Limited Sponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | Opera Limited Sponsored ADR Quote
Southside Bancshares, Inc. (SBSI - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Southside Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.6% over the last 60 days.
Southside Bancshares, Inc. Price and Consensus
Southside Bancshares, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Southside Bancshares, Inc. Quote
AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU - Free Report) : This gold mining company seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.7% over the last 60 days.
AngloGold Ashanti PLC Price and Consensus
AngloGold Ashanti PLC price-consensus-chart | AngloGold Ashanti PLC Quote
American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (AHR - Free Report) : This self-managed real estate investment trust has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings 7.5% over the last 60 days.
American Healthcare REIT, Inc. Price and Consensus
American Healthcare REIT, Inc. price-consensus-chart | American Healthcare REIT, Inc. Quote
LSI Industries Inc. (LYTS - Free Report) : This non-residential lighting and retail display solutions company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10% over the last 60 days.
LSI Industries Inc. Price and Consensus
LSI Industries Inc. price-consensus-chart | LSI Industries Inc. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.