Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for November 11th
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, November 11th:
General Motors Company (GM - Free Report) : This designer and builder of cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 83.2% over the last 60 days.
General Motors Company Price and Consensus
General Motors Company price-consensus-chart | General Motors Company Quote
General Motors has a PEG ratio of 0.93, compared with 3.48 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
General Motors Company PEG Ratio (TTM)
General Motors Company peg-ratio-ttm | General Motors Company Quote
Avnet, Inc. (AVT - Free Report) : This technology solutions company which carries a Zacks Rank #1 has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.3% over the last 60 days.
Avnet, Inc. Price and Consensus
Avnet, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Avnet, Inc. Quote
Avnet has a PEG ratio of 0.82, compared with 1.02 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Avnet, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Avnet, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Avnet, Inc. Quote
Boise Cascade Company (BCC - Free Report) : This manufacturer of wood products and distributor of building materialswhich carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 53.3% over the last 60 days.
Boise Cascade, L.L.C. Price and Consensus
Boise Cascade, L.L.C. price-consensus-chart | Boise Cascade, L.L.C. Quote
Boise Cascade has a PEG ratio of 0.58, compared with 0.85 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Boise Cascade, L.L.C. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Boise Cascade, L.L.C. peg-ratio-ttm | Boise Cascade, L.L.C. Quote
