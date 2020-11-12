We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for November 12th
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, November 12th:
Owens & Minor, Inc. (OMI - Free Report) : This healthcare solutions company which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 71.8% over the last 60 days.
Owens & Minor has a PEG ratio of 0.27, compared with 3.12 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Avnet, Inc. AVT: This technology solutions company which carries a Zacks Rank #1 has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.3% over the last 60 days.
Avnet has a PEG ratio of 0.83, compared with 1.03 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Hologic, Inc. HOLX: This developer and manufacturer of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, surgical products, and light-based aesthetic and medical treatment systems for womenwhich carries a Zacks Rank #1 has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 49.2% over the last 60 days.
Hologic has a PEG ratio of 0.63, compared with 4.55 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.
