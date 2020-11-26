Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for November 25th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, November 25th:

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (OMF - Free Report) : This financial service holding company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 47.7% over the last 60 days.

OneMain's shares gained 7.9% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s rise of +4.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Rocky Brands, Inc. (RCKY - Free Report) : This designer and manufacturer of footwear and apparel has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 42.4% over the last 60 days.

Rocky Brands' shares gained 24.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH - Free Report) : This integrated healthcare services and products company has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.6% over the last 60 days.

Cardinal Health's shares gained 9.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Published in

finance medical