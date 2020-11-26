In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for November 25th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, November 25th:
Vista Outdoor Inc. (VSTO - Free Report) : This designer and manufacturer of consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 37.1% over the last 60 days.
Vista Outdoor Inc. Price and Consensus
Vista Outdoor Inc. price-consensus-chart | Vista Outdoor Inc. Quote
Vista Outdoor has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.49 compared with 17.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Vista Outdoor Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Vista Outdoor Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Vista Outdoor Inc. Quote
Green Plains Partners LP (GPP - Free Report) : This provider of fuel storage and transportation services has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 2.3% over the last 60 days.
Green Plains Partners LP Price and Consensus
Green Plains Partners LP price-consensus-chart | Green Plains Partners LP Quote
Green Plains has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.86 compared with 18.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Green Plains Partners LP PE Ratio (TTM)
Green Plains Partners LP pe-ratio-ttm | Green Plains Partners LP Quote
Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NMR - Free Report) : This provider of a variety of financial services has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 19.8% over the last 60 days.
Nomura Holdings Inc ADR Price and Consensus
Nomura Holdings Inc ADR price-consensus-chart | Nomura Holdings Inc ADR Quote
Nomura has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.30 compared with 13.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Nomura Holdings Inc ADR PE Ratio (TTM)
Nomura Holdings Inc ADR pe-ratio-ttm | Nomura Holdings Inc ADR Quote
