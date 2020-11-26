Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for November 25th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, November 25th:

Vista Outdoor Inc. (VSTO - Free Report) : This designer and manufacturer of consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 37.1% over the last 60 days.

Vista Outdoor has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.49 compared with 17.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Green Plains Partners LP (GPP - Free Report) : This provider of fuel storage and transportation services has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 2.3% over the last 60 days.

Green Plains has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.86 compared with 18.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NMR - Free Report) : This provider of a variety of financial services has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 19.8% over the last 60 days.

Nomura has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.30 compared with 13.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

