Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for November 27th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, November 27th:

Danaos Corporation (DAC - Free Report) : This containership owner and operator has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 15.5% over the last 60 days.

 

Danaos Corp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 1.88, compared with 5.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

The ODP Corporation (ODP - Free Report) : This business services and supplies, products, and technology solutions provider has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 31.1% over the last 60 days.

 

ODP Corp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.54, compared with 13.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

Innoviva, Inc. (INVA - Free Report) : This company that engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 24.3% over the last 60 days.

 

Innoviva has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.80, compared with 14.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

Published in

business-services medical transportation