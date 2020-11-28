In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Owens & Minor, Inc. (OMI) - free report >>
Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LH) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
Are you "Profiting from the Pros?"
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Owens & Minor, Inc. (OMI) - free report >>
Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LH) - free report >>
Image: Shutterstock
Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for November 27th
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, November 27th:
Hibbett Sports, Inc. (HIBB - Free Report) : This athletic-inspired fashion products retailer carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 33.4% over the last 60 days.
Hibbett Sports, Inc. Price and Consensus
Hibbett Sports, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Hibbett Sports, Inc. Quote
Hibbett Sports has a PEG ratio of 0.47 compared with 1.17 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Hibbett Sports, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Hibbett Sports, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Hibbett Sports, Inc. Quote
Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LH - Free Report) : This independent clinical laboratory company carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 44.4% over the last 60 days.
Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings Price and Consensus
Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings price-consensus-chart | Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings Quote
Laboratory Corporation of America has a PEG ratio of 0.95 compared with 4.16 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings PEG Ratio (TTM)
Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings peg-ratio-ttm | Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings Quote
Owens & Minor, Inc. (OMI - Free Report) : This healthcare solutions company carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.7% over the last 60 days.
Owens & Minor, Inc. Price and Consensus
Owens & Minor, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Owens & Minor, Inc. Quote
Owens & Minor has a PEG ratio of 0.29, compared with 3.09 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Owens & Minor, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Owens & Minor, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Owens & Minor, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.
Looking for Stocks with Skyrocketing Upside?
Zacks has just released a Special Report on the booming investment opportunities of legal marijuana.
Ignited by referendums and legislation, this industry is expected to blast from an already robust $17.7 billion in 2019 to a staggering $73.6 billion by 2027. Early investors stand to make a killing, but you have to be ready to act and know just where to look.
See the pot stocks we're targeting >>