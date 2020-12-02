In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Ubiquiti Inc. (UI) - free report >>
Strattec Security Corporation (STRT) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
Did you earn +24.41% a year like the Zacks Rank? Perhaps time to learn more.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Ubiquiti Inc. (UI) - free report >>
Strattec Security Corporation (STRT) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for December 1st
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, December 1st:
Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OROVY - Free Report) : This investment holding company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 67.4% over the last 60 days.
Orient Overseas International Ltd. Price and Consensus
Orient Overseas International Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Orient Overseas International Ltd. Quote
Orient Overseas’ shares gained 83% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 10.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Orient Overseas International Ltd. Price
Orient Overseas International Ltd. price | Orient Overseas International Ltd. Quote
Strattec Security Corporation (STRT - Free Report) : This automotive access control products manufacturer has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
Strattec Security Corporation Price and Consensus
Strattec Security Corporation price-consensus-chart | Strattec Security Corporation Quote
Strattec Security Corp’s shares gained 52.6% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Strattec Security Corporation Price
Strattec Security Corporation price | Strattec Security Corporation Quote
Ubiquiti Inc. (UI - Free Report) : This company that provides workforce solutions to various industries has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25.1% over the last 60 days.
Ubiquiti Inc. Price and Consensus
Ubiquiti Inc. price-consensus-chart | Ubiquiti Inc. Quote
Ubiquiti’s shares gained 33.7% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Ubiquiti Inc. Price
Ubiquiti Inc. price | Ubiquiti Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.
Legal Marijuana: An Investor’s Dream
Imagine getting in early on a young industry primed to skyrocket from $17.7 billion in 2019 to an expected $73.6 billion by 2027.
Although marijuana stocks did better as the pandemic took hold than the market as a whole, they’ve been pushed down. This is exactly the right time to get in on selected strong companies at a fraction of their value before COVID struck. Zacks’ Special Report, Marijuana Moneymakers, reveals 10 exciting tickers for urgent consideration.
Download Marijuana Moneymakers FREE >>