Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for December 1st

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, December 1st:

Magna International Inc. (MGA - Free Report) : This manufacturer of components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of vehicles and light trucks, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 52.4% over the last 60 days.

Magna International Inc. Price and Consensus

Magna International Inc. Price and Consensus

Magna International Inc. price-consensus-chart | Magna International Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 2.61%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.62%.

Magna International Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Magna International Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Magna International Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Magna International Inc. Quote

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB - Free Report) : This publicly owned investment manager has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.5% over the last 60 days.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Price and Consensus

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Price and Consensus

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. price-consensus-chart | AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Quote

This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 8.66%, compared with the industry average of 1.75%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 8.9%.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Dividend Yield (TTM)

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Dividend Yield (TTM)

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. dividend-yield-ttm | AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Quote

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (HVT - Free Report) : This specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 57.8% over the last 60 days.

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. Price and Consensus

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. Price and Consensus

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.23%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.11%.

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.

Legal Marijuana: An Investor’s Dream

Imagine getting in early on a young industry primed to skyrocket from $17.7 billion in 2019 to an expected $73.6 billion by 2027.

Although marijuana stocks did better as the pandemic took hold than the market as a whole, they’ve been pushed down. This is exactly the right time to get in on selected strong companies at a fraction of their value before COVID struck. Zacks’ Special Report, Marijuana Moneymakers, reveals 10 exciting tickers for urgent consideration.

Download Marijuana Moneymakers FREE >>


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Magna International Inc. (MGA) - free report >>

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (HVT) - free report >>

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB) - free report >>

Published in

auto-tires-trucks retail