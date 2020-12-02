In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for December 1st
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, December 1st:
Magna International Inc. (MGA - Free Report) : This manufacturer of components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of vehicles and light trucks, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 52.4% over the last 60 days.
Magna International Inc. Price and Consensus
Magna International Inc. price-consensus-chart | Magna International Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 2.61%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.62%.
Magna International Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Magna International Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Magna International Inc. Quote
AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB - Free Report) : This publicly owned investment manager has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.5% over the last 60 days.
AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Price and Consensus
AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. price-consensus-chart | AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Quote
This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 8.66%, compared with the industry average of 1.75%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 8.9%.
AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Dividend Yield (TTM)
AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. dividend-yield-ttm | AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Quote
Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (HVT - Free Report) : This specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 57.8% over the last 60 days.
Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. Price and Consensus
Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.23%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.11%.
Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. Quote
