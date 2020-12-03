We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for December 2nd
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, December 2nd:
Vista Outdoor Inc. (VSTO - Free Report) : This designer and manufacturer of consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 37.1% over the last 60 days.
Vista Outdoor has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.55 compared with 23.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (SHG - Free Report) : This provider of financial products and services has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 56.9% over the last 60 days.
Shinhan Financial has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.17 compared with 12.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
360 DigiTech, Inc. (QFIN - Free Report) : This provider of a data driven, technology empowered digital platform has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 19% over the last 60 days.
360 DigiTech has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.88 compared with 31.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
