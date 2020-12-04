We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for December 4th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, December 4th:
Danaos Corporation (DAC - Free Report) : This owner and operator of containerships has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 9.4% over the last 60 days.
Danaos Corp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 1.84, compared with 9.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (SHG - Free Report) : This financial products and services provider has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 56.9% over the last 60 days.
Shinhan Financial Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.28, compared with 12.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
The ODP Corporation (ODP - Free Report) : This business services and supplies, products, and technology solutions provider has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 31.1% over the last 60 days.
The ODP Corp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.04, compared with 13.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Waterstone Financial, Inc. (WSBF - Free Report) : This bank holding company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 40% over the last 60 days.
Waterstone Financial has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.35, compared with 16.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
