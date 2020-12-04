In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for December 4th
Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, December 4th:
Strattec Security Corporation (STRT - Free Report) : This automotive access control products manufacturer carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
Strattec Security Corp has a PEG ratio of 0.60 compared with 1.48 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM - Free Report) : This homebuilding company carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.5% over the last 60 days.
PulteGroup has a PEG ratio of 0.59, compared with 0.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Dropbox, Inc. (DBX - Free Report) : This collaboration platform provider carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.3% over the last 60 days.
Dropbox has a PEG ratio of 0.56, compared with 1.55 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Big Lots, Inc. (BIG - Free Report) : This retailer of various merchandises carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.5% over the last 60 days.
Big Lots has a PEG ratio of 0.82, compared with 3.26 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
