New Strong Buy Stocks for December 9th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (ACHC - Free Report) : This company that provides behavioral health care services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.4% over the last 60 days.
Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (ABG - Free Report) : This automotive retailer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.3% over the last 60 days.
Dana Incorporated (DAN - Free Report) : This provider of technology driveline, sealing and thermal-management products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 100% over the last 60 days.
Construction Partners, Inc. (ROAD - Free Report) : This infrastructure and road construction company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.
Helios Technologies, Inc (HLIO - Free Report) : This industrial technology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.9% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
