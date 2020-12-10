In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for December 9th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, December 9th:
Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL (ELP - Free Report) : This company engages in generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 85.2% over the last 60 days.
Companhia Paranaense de Energia COPEL Price and Consensus
COPEL has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.79, compared with 20.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Companhia Paranaense de Energia COPEL PE Ratio (TTM)
Merchants Bancorp (MBIN - Free Report) : This diversified bank holding company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 32.8% over the last 60 days.
Merchants Bancorp Price and Consensus
Merchants Bancorp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.15, compared with 13.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Merchants Bancorp PE Ratio (TTM)
KB Financial Group Inc. (KB - Free Report) : This banking and related financial services provider has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 21.4% over the last 60 days.
KB Financial Group Inc Price and Consensus
KB Financial has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.38, compared with 12.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
KB Financial Group Inc PE Ratio (TTM)
M/I Homes, Inc. (MHO - Free Report) : This single-family homes builder has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 33.3% over the last 60 days.
MI Homes, Inc. Price and Consensus
M/I Homes has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.22, compared with 11.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
MI Homes, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
