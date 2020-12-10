Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for December 9th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, December 9th:

Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL (ELP - Free Report) : This company engages in generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 85.2% over the last 60 days.

 

Companhia Paranaense de Energia COPEL Price and Consensus

COPEL has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.79, compared with 20.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

Companhia Paranaense de Energia COPEL PE Ratio (TTM)

Merchants Bancorp (MBIN - Free Report) : This diversified bank holding company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 32.8% over the last 60 days.

 

Merchants Bancorp Price and Consensus

Merchants Bancorp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.15, compared with 13.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

 

Merchants Bancorp PE Ratio (TTM)

KB Financial Group Inc. (KB - Free Report) : This banking and related financial services provider has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 21.4% over the last 60 days.

 

KB Financial Group Inc Price and Consensus

KB Financial has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.38, compared with 12.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

KB Financial Group Inc PE Ratio (TTM)

M/I Homes, Inc. (MHO - Free Report) : This single-family homes builder has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 33.3% over the last 60 days.

 

MI Homes, Inc. Price and Consensus

M/I Homes has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.22, compared with 11.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

MI Homes, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

