Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for December 11th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, December 11th:
Merchants Bancorp (MBIN - Free Report) : This diversified bank holding company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 32.8% over the last 60 days.
Merchants Bancorp Price and Consensus
Merchants Bancorp price-consensus-chart | Merchants Bancorp Quote
Merchants Bancorp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.23, compared with 11.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Merchants Bancorp PE Ratio (TTM)
Merchants Bancorp pe-ratio-ttm | Merchants Bancorp Quote
Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (SCU - Free Report) : This investment advisory services provider has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 25.1% over the last 60 days.
OchZiff Capital Management Group LLC Price and Consensus
OchZiff Capital Management Group LLC price-consensus-chart | OchZiff Capital Management Group LLC Quote
Sculptor Capital has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.92, compared with 27.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
OchZiff Capital Management Group LLC PE Ratio (TTM)
OchZiff Capital Management Group LLC pe-ratio-ttm | OchZiff Capital Management Group LLC Quote
Elevate Credit, Inc. (ELVT - Free Report) : This online credit solutions provider has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 25% over the last 60 days.
Elevate Credit, Inc. Price and Consensus
Elevate Credit, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Elevate Credit, Inc. Quote
Elevate Credit has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.02, compared with 14.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Elevate Credit, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Elevate Credit, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Elevate Credit, Inc. Quote
