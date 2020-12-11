In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for December 11th
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, December 11th:
Owens & Minor, Inc. (OMI - Free Report) : This healthcare solutions company carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.3% over the last 60 days.
Owens & Minor has a PEG ratio of 0.33 compared with 3.35 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
PerkinElmer, Inc. (PKI - Free Report) : This provider of products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 30.6% over the last 60 days.
PerkinElmer’s has a PEG ratio of 0.68, compared with 3.76 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Hologic, Inc. (HOLX - Free Report) : This diagnostics product, medical imaging systems, and surgical products provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 57.7% over the last 60 days.
Hologic’s has a PEG ratio of 0.65, compared with 6.67 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
General Motors Company (GM - Free Report) : This cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts producercarries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 74.1% over the last 60 days.
General Motors’ has a PEG ratio of 1.00, compared with 4.72 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
