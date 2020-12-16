In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for December 14th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, December 14th:
The Michaels Companies, Inc. (MIK - Free Report) : This company that owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 28.3% over the last 60 days.
The Michaels Companies has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.70, compared with 12.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (GPI - Free Report) : This new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts seller has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 28.7% over the last 60 days.
Group 1 Automotive has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.67, compared with 15.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (SHG - Free Report) : This financial products and services provider has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 35.9% over the last 60 days.
Shinhan Financial has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.33, compared with 13.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Cowen Inc. (COWN - Free Report) : This investment banking, research, sales and trading provider has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 23.6% over the last 60 days.
Cowen has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.98, compared with 14.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
