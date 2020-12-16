We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for December 15th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, December 15th:
Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (SHG - Free Report) : This provider of financial products and services has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 35.9% over the last 60 days.
Shinhan Financial's shares gained 3.9% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s rise of +2.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX - Free Report) : This manufacturer of building products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.8% over the last 60 days.
Louisiana-Pacific's shares gained 23% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Moelis & Company (MC - Free Report) : This provider of strategic and financial advisory services has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
Moelis & Company's shares gained 20.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NOG - Free Report) : This independent energy company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.3% over the last 60 days.
Northern Oil and Gas' shares gained 75.2% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
