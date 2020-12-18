In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Image: Bigstock
Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for December 16th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, December 16th:
Danaos Corporation (DAC - Free Report) : This containerships owner and operator has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 1.6% over the last 60 days.
Danaos Corp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.42, compared with 9.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Waterstone Financial, Inc. (WSBF - Free Report) : This bank holding company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 40% over the last 60 days.
Waterstone Financial has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.43, compared with 17.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Merchants Bancorp (MBIN - Free Report) : This diversified bank holding company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 32.8% over the last 60 days.
Merchants Bancorp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.47, compared with 11.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (SCU - Free Report) : This hedge fund sponsor has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 25.1% over the last 60 days.
Sculptor Capital has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.69, compared with 26.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
