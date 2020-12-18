We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for December 17th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, December 17th:
Strattec Security Corporation (STRT - Free Report) : This designer and manufacturer of automotive access control products has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
Strattec Security's shares gained 51.1% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s rise of +2.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
L Brands, Inc. (LB - Free Report) : This specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 81.1% over the last 60 days.
L Brands' shares gained 10.8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Moelis & Company (MC - Free Report) : This provider of strategic and financial advisory services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
Moelis & Company's shares gained 18.8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Evercore Inc. (EVR - Free Report) : This independent investment banking advisory firm has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 43.5% over the last 60 days.
Evercore's shares gained 19.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
