In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Ternium S.A. (TX) - free report >>
Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (MPAA) - free report >>
BG Staffing Inc (BGSF) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Ternium S.A. (TX) - free report >>
Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (MPAA) - free report >>
BG Staffing Inc (BGSF) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for December 18th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, December 18th:
Ternium S.A. (TX - Free Report) : This manufacturer and processer of various steel products has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
Ternium S.A. Price and Consensus
Ternium S.A. price-consensus-chart | Ternium S.A. Quote
Ternium’s shares gained 20.9% over the last one month in contrast the S&P 500’s growth of 3.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Ternium S.A. Price
Ternium S.A. price | Ternium S.A. Quote
American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (AOUT - Free Report) : This provider of outdoor products and accessories has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 72.2% over the last 60 days.
American Outdoor Brands, Inc. Price and Consensus
American Outdoor Brands, Inc. price-consensus-chart | American Outdoor Brands, Inc. Quote
American Outdoor Brands’ shares gained 32.5% over the last one month in contrast the S&P 500 declined 2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
American Outdoor Brands, Inc. Price
American Outdoor Brands, Inc. price | American Outdoor Brands, Inc. Quote
Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (MPAA - Free Report) : This manufacturer, remanufacturer, and distributor of heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 32.7% over the last 60 days.
Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. Price and Consensus
Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. Quote
Motorcar Parts of America’s shares gained 13.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. Price
Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. price | Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. Quote
BG Staffing, Inc. (BGSF - Free Report) : This provider of workforce solutions and placement services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
BG Staffing Inc Price and Consensus
BG Staffing Inc price-consensus-chart | BG Staffing Inc Quote
BG Staffing’s shares gained 22.1% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
BG Staffing Inc Price
BG Staffing Inc price | BG Staffing Inc Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.
5 Stocks Set to Double
Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.
Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.
Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>