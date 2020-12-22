We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for December 21st
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, December 21st:
China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (SNP - Free Report) : This energy and chemical company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 7.4%, compared with the industry average of 5.2%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 5.9%.
DCP Midstream, LP (DCP - Free Report) : This owner, operator, acquirer, and developer of a portfolio of midstream energy assets has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.7% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 8.2%, compared with the industry average of 7.1%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 11.7%.
Hess Midstream LP (HESM - Free Report) : This owner, operator, developer, and acquirer of midstream assets has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 8.6%, compared with the industry average of 8.2%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 6.9%.
Sprague Resources LP (SRLP - Free Report) : This company that engages in the purchase, storage, distribution, and sale of refined petroleum products and natural gas has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 54% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 14.1%, compared with the industry average of 8.5%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 12.2%.
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.
