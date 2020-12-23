We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for December 22nd
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, December 22nd:
Lakeland Industries, Inc. (LAKE - Free Report) : This manufacturer and seller of industrial protective clothing and accessories has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24.3% over the last 60 days.
Lakeland Industries’ shares gained 20.9% over the last one month in contrast the S&P 500’s growth of 3.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Trinseo S.A. (TSE - Free Report) : This manufacturer and marketer of synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
Trinseo’s shares gained 32.5% over the last one month in contrast the S&P 500 declined 2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Alerus Financial Corporation (ALRS - Free Report) : This provider of various financial services to businesses and consumers has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 35.2% over the last 60 days.
Alerus Financial’s shares gained 13.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
BHP Group (BHP - Free Report) : This company that engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of metals and energy coal has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.3% over the last 60 days.
BHP Group’s shares gained 22.1% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
