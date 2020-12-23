Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for December 22nd

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, December 22nd:

Lakeland Industries, Inc. (LAKE - Free Report) : This manufacturer and seller of industrial protective clothing and accessories has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24.3% over the last 60 days.

 

Lakeland Industries’ shares gained 20.9% over the last one month in contrast the S&P 500’s growth of 3.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

Trinseo S.A. (TSE - Free Report) : This manufacturer and marketer of synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

 

Trinseo’s shares gained 32.5% over the last one month in contrast the S&P 500 declined 2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

Alerus Financial Corporation (ALRS - Free Report) : This provider of various financial services to businesses and consumers has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 35.2% over the last 60 days.

 

Alerus Financial’s shares gained 13.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

BHP Group (BHP - Free Report) : This company that engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of metals and energy coal has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.3% over the last 60 days.

 

BHP Group’s shares gained 22.1% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

